OTT Releases This Week (Nov 9 to 15): Movies and series to watch!
A new week has arrived with plenty of entertainment for movie lovers. While last week witnessed the arrival of big films such as Ramayana and Scene, this week is set to be dominated by small and medium-budget movies. More than half a dozen Telugu films are preparing for theatrical releases, while several new movies and web series are also scheduled to premiere on popular OTT platforms.
Among the Telugu theatrical releases, Itlu Arjun, G.O.A.T, Bhogi, Maya Lady, Dark Chocolate, Donga Na Koduku, Chandrayaan and Jingo Pen are expected to reach cinemas. Of these, Itlu Arjun and Bhogi have generated some interest among moviegoers.
Apart from theatrical releases, audiences can look forward to several new titles on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 and other streaming services.
Here is the complete list of movies and web series arriving in theatres and on OTT platforms this week.
Telugu Theatrical Releases This Week
The Telugu film industry has several small-budget releases lined up for this week. Some of the films scheduled to arrive in cinemas include:
- Itlu Arjun
- G.O.A.T
- Bhogi
- Maya Lady
- Dark Chocolate
- Donga Na Koduku
- Chandrayaan
- Jingo Pen
Among these titles, Itlu Arjun and Bhogi are attracting relatively more attention.
OTT Releases This Week: Platform-Wise List
Several films and web series from different languages are set to make their digital debut this week. Here is where and when you can watch them.
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video has two titles lined up for this week.
- Jailer 2 – Telugu dubbed movie – November 12
- Vibe – Hindi movie – November 13
Netflix
Netflix has a busy release schedule with films and series in multiple languages.
- The Good Lawyer – French movie – November 9
- The Body – English series – November 11
- Never Surrender – Indonesian movie – November 12
- Miracles of ER – Korean series – November 12
- Dayira – Hindi movie – November 13
- Ranabali – Telugu movie – November 13
- Heartland – Canadian series – November 13
- Kank on Cinema – English mockumentary – November 15
Disney+ Hotstar
Disney+ Hotstar has two new releases scheduled.
- Pushpaka Vimanam – Telugu series – November 12
- Student of the Year: After Dark – Hindi series – November 13
ZEE5
ZEE5 is bringing films from different regional film industries.
- Blind Game – Hindi movie – November 11
- Bandra – Telugu dubbed movie – November 13
- Afra Tafri – Marathi movie – November 13
- Mirgaya 1.5 – Bengali movie – November 13
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has two English-language releases this week.
- 12 12 12 – English series – November 13
- Being Human – English movie – November 13
Sony LIV
- Parivarik Manoranjan – Telugu dubbed movie – November 13
Manorama MAX
- The Third Murder – Malayalam movie – November 13
Airtel Xstream
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 – English series – November 11
A Busy Week for Movie Lovers
With several Telugu films arriving in theatres and a variety of regional and international titles making their OTT debut, audiences have plenty of entertainment choices this week. From Telugu movies to Korean dramas, Hindi films and international series, streaming platforms are offering content across different genres and languages.
Movie lovers can choose between watching the latest theatrical releases or catching up with new content from the comfort of their homes.