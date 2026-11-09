OTT Releases This Week (Nov 9 to 15): Movies and series to watch!

A new week has arrived with plenty of entertainment for movie lovers. While last week witnessed the arrival of big films such as Ramayana and Scene, this week is set to be dominated by small and medium-budget movies. More than half a dozen Telugu films are preparing for theatrical releases, while several new movies and web series are also scheduled to premiere on popular OTT platforms.

Among the Telugu theatrical releases, Itlu Arjun, G.O.A.T, Bhogi, Maya Lady, Dark Chocolate, Donga Na Koduku, Chandrayaan and Jingo Pen are expected to reach cinemas. Of these, Itlu Arjun and Bhogi have generated some interest among moviegoers.

Apart from theatrical releases, audiences can look forward to several new titles on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 and other streaming services.

Here is the complete list of movies and web series arriving in theatres and on OTT platforms this week.

Telugu Theatrical Releases This Week

The Telugu film industry has several small-budget releases lined up for this week. Some of the films scheduled to arrive in cinemas include:

Itlu Arjun

G.O.A.T

Bhogi

Maya Lady

Dark Chocolate

Donga Na Koduku

Chandrayaan

Jingo Pen

Among these titles, Itlu Arjun and Bhogi are attracting relatively more attention.

OTT Releases This Week: Platform-Wise List

Several films and web series from different languages are set to make their digital debut this week. Here is where and when you can watch them.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has two titles lined up for this week.

Jailer 2 – Telugu dubbed movie – November 12

Vibe – Hindi movie – November 13

Netflix

Netflix has a busy release schedule with films and series in multiple languages.

The Good Lawyer – French movie – November 9

The Body – English series – November 11

Never Surrender – Indonesian movie – November 12

Miracles of ER – Korean series – November 12

Dayira – Hindi movie – November 13

Ranabali – Telugu movie – November 13

Heartland – Canadian series – November 13

Kank on Cinema – English mockumentary – November 15

Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar has two new releases scheduled.

Pushpaka Vimanam – Telugu series – November 12

Student of the Year: After Dark – Hindi series – November 13

ZEE5

ZEE5 is bringing films from different regional film industries.

Blind Game – Hindi movie – November 11

Bandra – Telugu dubbed movie – November 13

Afra Tafri – Marathi movie – November 13

Mirgaya 1.5 – Bengali movie – November 13

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has two English-language releases this week.

12 12 12 – English series – November 13

Being Human – English movie – November 13

Sony LIV

Parivarik Manoranjan – Telugu dubbed movie – November 13

Manorama MAX

The Third Murder – Malayalam movie – November 13

Airtel Xstream

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 – English series – November 11

A Busy Week for Movie Lovers

With several Telugu films arriving in theatres and a variety of regional and international titles making their OTT debut, audiences have plenty of entertainment choices this week. From Telugu movies to Korean dramas, Hindi films and international series, streaming platforms are offering content across different genres and languages.

Movie lovers can choose between watching the latest theatrical releases or catching up with new content from the comfort of their homes.