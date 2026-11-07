Ramayana Day 2 Box Office Collection: Film Earns Rs. 221 Crore

Director Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has received a strong response from audiences across India and overseas. Within just two days of its release, the movie has collected more than Rs. 221 crore worldwide.

With this achievement, Ramayana has joined the list of big films like Pathaan, RRR, Pushpa 2, Jailer 2 and Dhurandhar 2, which entered the Rs. 200 crore club within their first two days.

The film is attracting audiences from North India to South India. Its strong opening and positive reviews have helped it achieve impressive numbers during the Diwali season.

Ramayana Day 2 Box Office Collection

On its second day, Friday, the film collected Rs. 48.05 crore net in India. It also earned around Rs. 35 crore gross from overseas markets.

With these earnings, the film's total worldwide collection reached Rs. 221.05 crore in just two days.

In India, the movie collected Rs. 134.80 crore gross, while its net collection stood at Rs. 112.90 crore.

The Hindi version is contributing the biggest share to the film's total earnings. On Friday alone, it earned Rs. 35.50 crore net through 19,859 shows.

Here is the language-wise collection reported for the second day:

Hindi: Rs. 35.50 crore

Kannada: Rs. 5.15 crore

Telugu: Rs. 4.75 crore

Tamil: Rs. 1.50 crore

Malayalam: Rs. 1.15 crore

The Malayalam version also performed well despite having only 446 shows.

Ramayana Performs Well in Overseas Markets

The film is not limited to Indian audiences. It is also receiving a good response in international markets.

According to the reported figures, Ramayana collected Rs. 86.25 crore gross overseas within its first two days. Its promotions, which highlighted Indian history and the story's cultural importance, have helped attract international audiences.

The overseas earnings are giving strong competition to its domestic collections. This shows the growing interest in the film among audiences outside India.

Ramayana Breaks the Pre-Diwali Release Trend

Big films usually face some challenges when they release just before Diwali. Many families remain busy with festival preparations and religious activities, which can affect theatre attendance.

However, Ramayana has managed to overcome this trend. Positive audience reviews and the festive holidays have helped the movie maintain strong collections.

Trade experts believe that the film could cross the Rs. 500 crore worldwide gross mark by the end of the Diwali weekend if the current trend continues.

Ramayana Movie Cast and Release Details

Produced by Prime Focus, owned by Namit Malhotra, and Monster Mind Creations, owned by Yash, the film features a major star cast.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi appears as Goddess Sita, and Yash portrays Ravana. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshmana, while Sunny Deol appears as Lord Hanuman.

The film also features Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Saurabh Sachdeva, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Anupam Kher and Kunal Kapoor in important roles.

Released in theatres on November 5, Ramayana: Part 1 has made an impressive start at the box office. With strong collections in India and overseas, the film is expected to continue its successful run. It remains to be seen how many more box office records the movie will break in the coming days.

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