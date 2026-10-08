Veteran Actor Nana Patekar Passes Away at 75 After Cardiac Arrest

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8. The acclaimed actor reportedly suffered a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.

According to reports, Nana Patekar was found unconscious at his home and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors reportedly tried to revive him for nearly 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. A medico-legal case has been registered and a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted.

Nana Patekar, whose real name was Vishwanath Patekar, was one of the most respected actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He began his film career with the 1978 movie Gaman and went on to deliver memorable performances in films including Parinda, Krantiveer, Prahaar, Ab Tak Chhappan, Natsamrat and Welcome.

His performance in Parinda earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and a Filmfare Award. Over his long career, he received several major honours, including three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards and the Padma Shri in 2013.

Nana Patekar was known for his powerful screen presence and intense performances. His contribution to Indian cinema over several decades made him one of the most recognisable actors of his generation.

The news of his death has left the film industry and his fans in deep shock. More details regarding his final rites and tributes are expected to emerge.