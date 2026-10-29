Sai Pallavi's Comments on Ravana Spark Controversy

Ranbir Kapoor's big-budget film Ramayana has become a hot topic on social media even before its release. Actress Sai Pallavi, who plays Goddess Sita in the film, has sparked a debate with her comments about Ravana during the movie's world premiere event in Los Angeles.

The event took place on October 27, where Sai Pallavi spoke about Indian culture and the importance of the epic Ramayana. She said the film could be a good starting point for people who want to understand Indian traditions and mythology.

The actress explained that the Ramayana should not be viewed only as a religious text. She said its deeper message encourages people to look at their own actions, understand the difference between good and bad, and improve themselves over time.

During her speech, Sai Pallavi also spoke about Ravana's character. She said Ravana was not entirely evil, as he possessed great knowledge and some good qualities. According to her, people should recognise the negative qualities within themselves and work to correct their mistakes.

Sai Pallavi expressed hope that audiences would take this message from the film and try to become better people. However, her remarks quickly went viral on social media and triggered mixed reactions.

Some social media users criticised the actress for her comments about Ravana. They questioned how someone who abducted a woman could be described as having good qualities. These users felt that her remarks were inappropriate, especially given the importance of the Ramayana in Indian culture.

On the other hand, several people came out in support of Sai Pallavi. They pointed out that Ravana is worshipped in some parts of India and is also remembered in mythology as a learned scholar, a great musician and a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

Supporters argued that Ravana's character has several dimensions and that acknowledging his knowledge and abilities does not mean supporting his wrongdoings. They also felt that his comments had been taken out of context and turned into an unnecessary controversy.

The debate surrounding Sai Pallavi's remarks has once again brought attention to the different interpretations of characters in Indian mythology. With Ramayana attracting considerable attention ahead of its release, it remains to be seen how audiences will react to the film and its portrayal of the epic characters.