Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Peddi Controversy

Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about the criticism surrounding her role in Peddi and shared how the controversy affected her. The actress admitted that she blamed herself for not being more careful about how her character was shown in the film. She also said she could have used her position to question the way her character was presented on screen.

Janhvi explained that actors working in the South Indian film industry do not always get to see the complete script or know the camera angles in advance. She said she tried to address the concerns as she learned more about the way certain scenes were being presented.

Speaking about the experience, Janhvi described it as a “violating experience in a way.” She hopes that what happened will encourage directors to think carefully before presenting female lead characters in a similar manner.

The actress also made it clear that she does not want to blame anyone for the controversy. She acknowledged that she was part of the filmmaking process and believes she has learned an important lesson from the experience.

Janhvi's latest comments have brought the Peddi controversy back into the discussion. The issue has raised questions about how women are portrayed in films and whether actresses should speak up when they feel a scene presents their characters in an inappropriate way.

All eyes are now on director Buchi Babu Sana and his response to Janhvi's remarks. He had reportedly apologised when Peddi was released. It remains to be seen whether he will respond to the actress's latest comments and address the concerns surrounding the film.