Ram–Bhagyashri Patch-Up? Pizza Posts Spark Buzz

Ram pothineni and Bhagyaashri Borse sparks relationship rumours during the making and promotional campaign of Andhra King Taluka. Their reported closeness became a topic of discussion even before the film's release particularly after the duo travelled to the US together for promotions. Bhagyashri aslo shared videos from their US trip on Instagram, drawing attention from fans and fuelling speculation about their relationship. However, neither actor has publicly confirmed the rumours, and their interactions continue to attract curiosity among fans.

Have Ram and Bhagyashri Patched Up?

Their is no clear information about whether ram Pothineni and Bhagyashri Brose were dating, broke up or have now got back together. Their recent pizza posts have caught fans' attention and started new rumours. However, the posts could just be a coincidence. Neither actor has confirmed anything about their relationship. For now, fans will have to wait for the actors to speak about the rumours. Their social media posts have created curiosity, but they do not confirm whether the two are together.

Their Chemistry in Andhra King Taluka

Ram Pothineni and Bhagyashri Brose recevied attention for their pairing in Andhra King Taluka. Their on-screen chemistry and firendly interaction during promotions made fans curious about their bond off-screen as well. Their US promotional trip also became a talking point, with Bhagyashri sharing moments from the trip on Instagram. These moments added to the discussion around the actor, although their professional relationship does not confirm any romantic connection.

For now, Ram Pothineni and Bhagyashri Borse's relationship remains a mystery. Their recent social media posts have caught fans' attention and sparked fresh patch-up rumours, but there is no official confirmation from either actor. Fans will have to wait and see whether Ram or Bhayashri breaks their silence on the ongoing speculation.