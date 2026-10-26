Vijay Deverakonda Shares Heartfelt Post About Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are currently making headlines in Tollywood. The couple, popularly known as Virosh, has been facing online trolling and rumours about their relationship. Now, both actors have responded to the criticism and expressed their love for each other.

Earlier, Rashmika shared a lengthy post asking people not to interfere in their personal lives. She also made it clear that their love cannot be measured by proposals or the way their relationship is discussed on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda has also expressed his feelings for Rashmika through a heartfelt social media post. He described her as more than just his wife, calling her his best friend and an amazing woman.

Vijay said that Rashmika is one of the most beautiful chapters of his life and that choosing her was the right decision. He also stated that the two of them are very happy together.

The actor further said that even if the whole world turned against them, he and Rashmika would always stand together. He thanked everyone who respects and supports their love.

With their latest statements, Rashmika and Vijay have responded to the trolling and rumours in their own way. Their posts have drawn attention from fans and social media users, with the couple emphasising their relationship and their commitment to standing by each other.