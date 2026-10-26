Vijay Deverakonda Instagram Following Count at Zero: What About Rashmika Mandanna?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are once again trending on social media, this time over their Instagram activity. Vijay’s following list has become a topic of discussion among fans, with some questioning why the actor does not follow his wife on the platform.

Vijay’s Instagram account currently shows zero following. As a result, he does not follow Rashmika or any other account. However, Rashmika continues to follow Vijay on Instagram, according to the profile details mentioned in the reports. This has raised questions among social media users, with some speculating about the couple’s relationship.

Why Are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Trending?

The discussion began after social media users noticed Vijay’s zero following count. Some posts claimed that the actors had unfollowed each other, leading to rumours about possible issues in their relationship.

However, the available profile information does not support claims that both actors have unfollowed each other. Vijay’s following count is zero, while Rashmika continues to follow him. Therefore, his Instagram activity alone does not establish that there is a problem between the couple.

Several users shared different opinions about the situation. One social media post questioned whether the couple had unfollowed each other and suggested that there might be trouble in their relationship.

Another user pointed out that the actors may not have followed each other previously. Some others urged fans not to draw conclusions about a relationship based only on Instagram activity.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Earlier Comments About Vijay Deverakonda Resurface

The latest online discussion has also brought renewed attention to Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan 9. During the conversation, Rashmika spoke about asking Vijay to marry her, a revelation that attracted mixed reactions from viewers.

The resurfacing of the episode has added to the social media buzz surrounding the actors. Their relationship continues to attract public interest, with fans closely following their interviews, public appearances and online activity.

Does Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram Activity Mean There Is Trouble?

Vijay’s zero following count does not, by itself, indicate a relationship issue. Social media habits differ from person to person, and an account’s following list is not reliable evidence of what is happening in someone’s personal life.

Neither the Instagram following count described here nor the online speculation establishes that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are facing relationship problems.

For now, the discussion appears to be driven by social media observations and fan reactions rather than confirmed information about the couple’s relationship.