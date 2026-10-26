Rashmika Mandanna Responds to Trolling Over Vijay Deverakonda

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has responded to the online trolling over her relationship with actor Vijay Deverakonda. The controversy started after the couple's conversation on Koffee With Karan Season 9 became a topic of discussion on social media.

During the show, Rashmika revealed that she had asked Vijay to marry her for a year after he told her to ask him 100 times. Her comments received mixed reactions online. Several social media users criticised the couple, while some women offered Rashmika advice about her relationship.

Now, Rashmika has shared a long note addressing the criticism. She spoke about her relationship with Vijay and explained what their marriage conversation really meant.

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts to Social Media Trolling

In her note, Rashmika said she usually does not respond to online comments because everyone has the right to express their opinions. However, she felt the reactions to her interview had gone too far.

The actress said the discussion had turned into a wave of anger rather than a normal exchange of opinions. She also expressed concern about the unwanted advice and comments directed at both her and Vijay.

Rashmika said she wanted people to understand that relationships are different for everyone. She hopes that people who believe in love will find happiness in their own way.

Rashmika Explains Her Marriage Conversation With Vijay

Rashmika clarified that her conversation with Vijay was not about the number of times she asked him to marry her or how long it took. She said people had misunderstood the main point of their discussion.

According to the actress, Vijay wanted both of them to take enough time to understand each other and make sure they were ready for marriage. They wanted to be confident about their decision despite the challenges and changes that life could bring.

Rashmika said they eventually chose each other after understanding what they wanted from their future together.

Rashmika Says She and Vijay Have Different Approaches

The actress also explained that she and Vijay have different ways of making decisions. She said she was clear about what she wanted, while Vijay wanted time to think about the practical aspects of life before making a decision.

Rashmika believes these differences have not affected their love. She described herself as an emotional person and Vijay as someone who thinks carefully before making important decisions. According to her, these qualities help them support each other.

Marriage Is About Building a Future Together, Says Rashmika

Rashmika further explained that marriage was never just about a grand proposal, getting down on one knee or exchanging rings. For her and Vijay, the important part was building a life and future together.

She said they had worked towards that goal and were happy with how things had developed so far.

With her statement, Rashmika has addressed the online discussion and clarified her perspective on the relationship. Her response highlights her belief that every couple has its own way of understanding love, making decisions and planning a future together.