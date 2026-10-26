Sneha Reddy With Allu Arjun’s Children at Birthday Party, Photos Go Viral

The latest pictures of Sneha Reddy, wife of Telugu actor Allu Arjun, along with their children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha, have caught the attention of fans on social media. The family was spotted at a birthday celebration, and their pictures are now being widely shared online.

Sneha Reddy attended the birthday party of Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy. She shares a friendly relationship with his family, and her appearance at the event has attracted interest from fans.

Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy was also in the news during the May 2024 elections, when Allu Arjun campaigned in his support. This connection has added to the interest surrounding the latest pictures.

Where Was Allu Arjun?

While Sneha Reddy attended the celebration with Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha, Allu Arjun was not seen at the event. There has been speculation that the actor may be busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Raaka, in Mumbai. However, the reason for his absence has not been officially confirmed.

The pictures of Sneha Reddy and the children have quickly gained attention online. Fans are showing interest in the family’s appearance, making the birthday celebration a topic of discussion on social media.