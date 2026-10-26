Ahaan Pandey is Back! Beparwah First Look and Release Date Revealed

Ahaan Pandey first film since Saiyaara finally has a titled and released date. The actor's upcoming film has now been officially titled Beparwah, with Yash Raj Films announcing its first-look poster and theatrical release date on October 26, 2026. The romantic action-drama starts Ahaan Pandey alonside Sharvari and its directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The announcement has generated exicement among fans eager to see Ahaan take on new role following his breakthrough debut.

Beparwah Release Date Announced

Yash Raj Films has confirmed that beparwah will arrive in theater worldwide on March 26, 2027. The film is produced by Aditiya Chopda and marks a new collobration between Ahaan Pandey, Sharvari and director Ali Abbas Zafar. The Project combines romance and action offering, Ahaan an opprtunity to explore a different cinematic style after his debut in the romantic musical drama Saiyaara.

What Does the First-look Poster Reveal?

The first-look poster introduction Ahaan Pandey and Sharvari in a dramatic setting. Ahaan is seen wearing a black leather jacket, while Sharavri appears holding a guitar. The visual hints at a blend of romance, music and action although the filmmaking have not revealed the complete storyline. The title Beparwah and its tagline, "Fearless in Love", suggest that the film will explore an intense romantic relationship against a potentially action-driven backdrop. However, futher details about the character and plot remain under wraps.

Ali Abbas Zafar Returns With a Romantic Action-Drama

The film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, know for projects including Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. His exprience with large-scale commercial cinema has added to the internet surrounding Beparwah. With the Aditiya Chopda backing the project under the Yash Raj Films banner, expactions are building around the film's action sequences, music and romantic storyline. The makers have not yet disclose the complete cast or detailed plot.