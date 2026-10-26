New OTT Releases This Week (October 26–November 1, 2026)

The last week of October 2026 brings a fresh lineup of movies, web series and documentaries to OTT platforms. From crime thrillers and horror mysteries to romantic dramas and comedy series, there are several new titles for viewers to explore. Netflix has multiple releases scheduled for the week, while Amazon Prime Video adds a romantic drama to its catalogue.

Here is a look at the latest OTT releases arriving between October 26 and November 1, 2026, along with their release dates, streaming platforms and storylines.

1. Minimum Wage – Season 1

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 26, 2026

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Minimum Wage follows a group of teenage employees working at a neighbourhood pizzeria. As they juggle school, demanding work shifts and the challenges of growing up, their daily lives become more complicated because of their difficult boss. The series explores the struggles of young workers through workplace humour and everyday situations.

2. The One About Matthew Perry

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 27, 2026

Genre: Documentary

Fans of the popular sitcom Friends can look forward to The One About Matthew Perry, a three-part documentary exploring the life and legacy of the late actor Matthew Perry. Best known for playing Chandler Bing, Perry remains one of the most memorable stars of the series. The documentary features accounts from his sister, longtime friends and colleagues, offering personal perspectives on his life and career.

3. Drive: The Pretenders

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 28, 2026

Genre: Romantic Drama

Drive: The Pretenders centres on Sarah Jenkins, an ambitious race car mechanic who dreams of making a name for herself in the racing world. She enters into a fake engagement with Dante Annunziata, a racing star facing a public scandal, in an attempt to help restore his reputation. However, Sarah also hopes the arrangement will create an opportunity for her own career. The story combines romance, ambition and the pressures of public image.

4. Baaththa

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 29, 2026

Genre: Tamil Comedy-Drama

Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Baaththa is a Tamil comedy-drama directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. The film follows Baththavachalam, a feared gangster whose life takes an unusual turn when a young boy accidentally locks him inside a school restroom. The unexpected situation sets the stage for a story that blends humour with an unusual predicament involving a notorious criminal.

5. Balaraw: Blood Island

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 29, 2026

Genre: Horror, Mystery

The Filipino horror-mystery series Balaraw: Blood Island follows Sabina as she travels to a remote, uncharted island to investigate her mother's disappearance. What begins as a search for answers soon turns into a frightening journey involving disturbing family secrets and sinister mysteries. As she uncovers more about the island, Sabina finds herself facing dangers that could threaten her survival.

6. Akka

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 30, 2026

Genre: Period Crime Thriller

One of the notable releases of the week, Akka is a period crime thriller set in the 1980s in the fictional South Indian city of Pernuru. The series portrays a powerful matriarchal society in which women control a criminal empire.

The story focuses on Bhavani, played by Keerthy Suresh, and Rudra, played by Radhika Apte. As tensions and rivalries grow between the two women, the established power structure comes under threat. The series combines crime, power struggles and period drama.

7. How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 30, 2026

Genre: Comedy

The South African comedy series How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents follows Mmabatho Nkomo, a perfectionist determined to impress her fiancé Varshen's traditional Indian family during Diwali. Her plans quickly fall apart when her estranged parents arrive unexpectedly. Matters become even more complicated when she accidentally uncovers her future father-in-law's secret affair, setting off a chain of chaotic and humorous events.

OTT Releases This Week: Which Titles Should You Watch?

This week's OTT lineup offers something for different audiences. Those who enjoy crime dramas can look forward to Akka, while fans of Tamil cinema may be interested in Vijay Sethupathi's Baaththa. Viewers who prefer comedy can explore Minimum Wage and How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents.

Meanwhile, The One About Matthew Perry offers a closer look at the life of the beloved Friends actor, and horror fans can check out Balaraw: Blood Island. For viewers looking for romance, Drive: The Pretenders brings a story of ambition, reputation and a fake engagement.

With several titles arriving across Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, the final week of October offers plenty of options for your next OTT watch.