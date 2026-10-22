OTT Releases This Week: 8 New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video and More

Movie lovers have several new movies and web series to watch during the Dussehra week. From Nani's The Paradise to Manoj Bajpayee's Gajab Raat, several titles are arriving on popular OTT platforms between October 19 and 25, 2026.

The new releases include crime thrillers, sports dramas, action stories and animated shows. Here are eight titles to add to your weekend watchlist.

1. The Paradise – Netflix

Nani's action drama The Paradise started streaming on Netflix on October 22. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is set in 1980s Secunderabad and follows a community fighting discrimination and injustice. The movie is available in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

2. Gajab Raat – Netflix

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Gajab Raat is a crime thriller about a police officer caught in a murder investigation. As the story unfolds over one night, he faces difficult choices between personal gain and his duty.

3. Chaar Yaar – Amazon Prime Video

Chaar Yaar is a Hindi crime drama about four friends from Mumbai who get involved in the world of car theft and organised crime. Their attempt to overcome financial problems leads to dangerous situations involving gangsters and the police.

4. Sumo Didi – ZEE5

Starring Shriyam Bhagnani, Sumo Didi is a sports drama inspired by the life of Hetal Dave, India's first professional female sumo wrestler. The film follows her journey as she fights social challenges and works towards competing internationally.

5. Lupin Part 4 – Netflix

The popular French crime series returns with Omar Sy as Assane Diop. In the new instalment, Assane faces fresh challenges after a mysterious thief commits museum robberies in Paris and frames him for the crimes.

6. The Legend of Hanuman Season 7 – JioHotstar

The animated mythology series returns with another chapter in the battle for Lanka. Hanuman takes on a new mission as the fight against Ravana reaches a crucial stage. The show is a choice for viewers who enjoy Indian mythology and animated adventures.

7. Dorothy – Netflix

Starring Keerthy Suresh, Dorothy is a Tamil drama directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The story follows two childhood friends whose lives change after an unexpected incident involving Dorothy. The film is also available in multiple Indian languages.

8. Varam – JioHotstar

Varam is a Telugu fantasy thriller starring Vishwadev Rachakonda and Shivathmika Rajashekar. The story follows a man living in difficult circumstances whose life changes after he receives a mysterious boon. His new fortune brings opportunities but also raises questions about the choices he makes.

Which OTT Releases Should You Watch?

Those who enjoy Telugu cinema can choose The Paradise or Varam. Crime-thriller fans can watch Gajab Raat and Lupin Part 4, while viewers looking for sports drama can add Sumo Didi to their list.

With options across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and JioHotstar, viewers have several choices for their Dussehra-week entertainment.