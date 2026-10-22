The Paradise OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Nani’s Film Online?

Natural Star Nani's action drama The Paradise is now available for streaming on Netflix. The film premiered on the OTT platform on October 22, 2026, in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film received high expectations before its theatrical release. However, it received a mixed response from audiences, and many viewers had been waiting for its digital release.

The Paradise OTT Version Gets a Small Cut

Many viewers expected the Netflix version to have a shorter runtime than the theatrical version. However, only four minutes have reportedly been removed from the film.

It remains to be seen how audiences respond to the changes in the OTT version and whether the film receives a better response from viewers watching it at home.

The Paradise Cast and Crew

Nani plays the lead role in The Paradise, with Kayadu Lohar as the female lead. The film also features Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu in important roles.

Mohan Babu and Raghav Juyal play antagonists, while Sonali Kulkarni plays Nani's mother. Sampoornesh Babu appears as his friend. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, and Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

Where to Watch The Paradise

Viewers can watch The Paradise on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The five-language release allows audiences across different regions to watch Nani's action drama in their preferred language.

With its OTT premiere, the film gets another opportunity to reach viewers who missed its theatrical release.