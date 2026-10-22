The Vvaan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tamannaah's Film

Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra's film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is expected to release on OTT soon. According to reports, the fantasy thriller may arrive on Amazon Prime Video on November 6, 2026. However, the release date has not been officially confirmed.

The film combines Indian folklore, fantasy and supernatural elements.

What Is The Vvaan About?

The story follows Rishi, played by Sidharth Malhotra, and his wife Mamta, played by Tamannaah Bhatia. During a visit to Rishi's ancestral village, they learn about a sacred forest that villagers believe should not be entered after sunset.

Rishi ignores the warning and enters the forest, leading to mysterious and dangerous events.

The Vvaan OTT ReleaseThe film also features Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Anup Soni in important roles. Deepak Kumar Mishra has directed the film.

Where to Watch The Vvaan

The Vvaan is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Reports suggest that viewers may need to pay an additional rental fee initially, but the platform has not officially confirmed the streaming date or rental details.