Hanuman Ansh OTT Release Date: When and where to watch?

The devotional film Hanuman Ansh continues to perform well at the box office, even after spending more than 70 days in theatres. Despite competition from new releases such as Jailer 2 and Drishyam 3, the film continues to attract audiences. Meanwhile, viewers are eagerly waiting for an update on its OTT release.

Starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand, the film was released in theatres on August 7, 2026. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the devotional drama explores the life, teachings and spiritual beliefs associated with Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh collected approximately Rs 58 lakh net in India on Saturday, October 17. This was a significant improvement over its reported Friday collection of Rs 15 lakh.

After 72 days in theatres, the film's India net collection reportedly reached Rs 339.71 crore. Its domestic gross collection stood at Rs 400.88 crore, while its worldwide gross earnings reached Rs 449.38 crore, including Rs 48.50 crore from overseas markets.

The film has reportedly been made on a budget of around Rs 2 crore, making its reported box office performance particularly remarkable.

The movie also witnessed an increase in theatre occupancy over the weekend. Its reported occupancy rose from 12.2% on Day 71 to 21.2% on Day 72. On Saturday, the film screened across 360 shows and recorded approximately 24,669 admissions.

The Hindi version has contributed the largest share of the film's domestic earnings, while the Telugu version has also added to its overall collection through a smaller number of screenings.

Why Is Hanuman Ansh's OTT Release Delayed?

Despite its impressive theatrical performance, the makers have not officially announced the film's OTT release date or streaming platform.

According to reports, producer Ragini Sona has addressed questions about the digital release in an interview with The Indian Express. Streaming platforms have reportedly approached the filmmakers with offers, but no confirmed agreement or premiere date has been announced publicly.

The film's continued success in cinemas appears to be one of the reasons behind the delay. With audiences still visiting theatres, the makers reportedly want to extend its theatrical run before making it available online.

As a result, platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar cannot yet be confirmed as its digital destination. Viewers should wait for an official announcement rather than rely on unverified release dates circulating online.

Hanuman Ansh Makers Reportedly Plan a 100-Day Theatrical Run

Reports suggest that the team is considering a 100-day theatrical run before releasing the film on an OTT platform. Producer Ragini Sona has reportedly supported director Vishal Chaturvedi's decision to keep the film in theatres for a longer period.

The extended run would give more viewers an opportunity to experience the devotional drama on the big screen. Its strong box office performance has also given the makers a reason to continue its theatrical journey.

However, the reported 100-day target does not confirm a specific OTT premiere date. The final decision will depend on the filmmakers' plans and any official streaming agreement.

For now, Hanuman Ansh continues its theatrical run, while fans await confirmation of its digital release.

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