Gajab Raat OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Manoj Bajpayee's Thriller

Manoj Bajpayee's thriller Gajab Raat is set to premiere on Netflix on October 23, 2026. The film also features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem and Divya Dutta in important roles.

What Is Gajab Raat About?

The story follows a corrupt police officer whose life changes after he finds an injured girl who was reportedly thrown from a moving car in Delhi.

As he investigates the incident, he gets caught in a series of unexpected events. The film combines crime, suspense and thriller elements.

Why Was the Title Changed?

The film was originally announced as Ghooskhor Pandat. However, its title faced controversy, following which the makers changed it to Gajab Raat.

Where to Watch Gajab Raat?

The film is scheduled to stream on Netflix from October 23, 2026. Viewers can watch the Hindi thriller on the platform from its release date.