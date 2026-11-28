Summer holidays hold a special place in everyone's childhood memories. From playing with friends and spending time with grandparents to visiting hometowns, those carefree days often remain unforgettable. The recently released Telugu film Summer Holidays brings back these nostalgic memories and takes audiences on a heartwarming journey. After receiving a positive response in theatres, the film is now gearing up for its digital premiere.

Summer Holidays will begin streaming on Sony LIV from December 4.

The film marks the directorial debut of Sreekar Nayan, who brings the innocence and excitement of childhood to the screen. Set against the picturesque backdrop of a village in the Godavari region, the movie captures the charm of rural life and the beauty of childhood friendships.

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The story follows R.V. (Arun Dev), a young boy from Hyderabad who visits his grandmother (Jayasudha) in her village during his summer vacation. There, he meets K.V. (Rohan Roy), a boy from a financially struggling family. Despite belonging to different backgrounds, the two develop an unexpected friendship.

What begins as an ordinary summer vacation gradually turns into a memorable adventure filled with exploration, laughter, new experiences and valuable life lessons that extend far beyond the classroom.

The film beautifully captures the innocence of childhood, the warmth of human relationships and the beauty of friendship. It gently reminds audiences that some of life's most precious memories are created through the simplest moments.

Written and directed by Srikar Nayan, Summer Holidays is set in a picturesque village in the Godavari region. The story follows RV (Arun Dev), a young boy who travels from Hyderabad to his grandmother's (Jayasudha) village during his summer vacation. There, he meets KV (Rohan Roy), a local boy who comes from a financially struggling family. The special bond that develops between the two boys, along with their innocent adventures and joyful childhood experiences, forms the heart of the film.

The film features Rohan Roy, Arun Dev and Jayasudha in the lead roles, while Vasuki Anand, Rajeev Kanakala, Baby Khushi, Harshavardhan, Ramana Bhargav, Harshini Koduri and Mahesh Chintala appear in important supporting roles.

Summer Holidays is produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Giribabu Vallabhaneni under the banners of Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment and VGB Films. As Sreekar Nayan's directorial debut, the film aims to bring back cherished summer vacation memories for audiences across generations, including both children and adults.

Although the film faced competition from major releases during its theatrical run, its storyline received appreciation from audiences. With its arrival on the digital platform, the makers hope to reach a wider family audience.

Celebrating the joy of childhood and the happiness found in life's simplest moments, Summer Holidays is all set to stream on Sony LIV from December 4.