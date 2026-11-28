Artificial intelligence is developing rapidly, transforming industries and everyday life. However, experts are increasingly worried about its possible dangers. A leading AI researcher has warned that uncontrolled AI development could threaten human lives, affect millions of jobs and create serious challenges for society.

AI Could Become More Powerful Than Humans, Raising Safety Concerns

Nikola Jurkovic, a Member of Technical Staff at METR, a non-profit organisation studying advanced AI risks, has shared a worrying open letter to his family on social media platform X.

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He said he had been concerned about artificial intelligence for several years but now feels responsible for speaking openly about its dangers.

According to Jurkovic, AI could create serious risks in several ways. Powerful AI systems could attack critical infrastructure, criminals could misuse AI to develop biological weapons, and governments could give machines too much control over important decisions.

He also warned that AI could become more intelligent than humans. Without proper safety measures, such systems could act against human interests.

Millions of Jobs Could Disappear as AI Changes the Economy

Jurkovic also expressed concerns about employment. He believes AI could replace many existing jobs within the next decade, leaving millions of people unemployed.

These changes could affect education, careers, businesses and family plans. As machines perform more tasks, workers may need to develop new skills to remain employed.

He advised his family to keep around two weeks of food and water at home, along with physical cash, in case essential services or online banking face disruptions. However, these predictions are his personal assessments, not confirmed facts.

Global AI Regulations Needed to Protect Humanity

Jurkovic urged governments worldwide to introduce strict rules to make AI development safer. He highlighted the European Union's AI Act as an example of technology regulation.

Other leading AI experts, including Yoshua Bengio and Geoffrey Hinton, have also raised concerns about uncontrolled AI development.

Their warnings highlight the importance of responsible innovation, international cooperation and strong safety measures to ensure AI benefits humanity without threatening its future.