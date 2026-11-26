From early knee pain and back problems in youngsters to osteoporosis in women and joint replacements in senior citizens, Dr K.J. Reddy highlights why bone and joint health needs attention at every age.

Orthopaedic problems are no longer limited to older adults. Increasingly sedentary lifestyles, lack of physical activity, unhealthy food habits and prolonged screen time are contributing to bone, muscle and joint-related complaints among younger people.

In an exclusive interview with Sakshi Post, Dr K.J. Reddy, Chief Joint Replacement and Orthopaedic Surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, with over 34 years of experience, explains why orthopaedic problems are appearing at younger ages, how everyday habits affect joint health and what people can do to prevent long-term complications.

The expert also discusses knee replacement surgery, robotic-assisted procedures, ACL injuries, frozen shoulder, osteoporosis, hip fractures and the importance of strengthening muscles and bones as people age.

Why Are Orthopaedic Problems Increasing Among Young People?

According to Dr K.J. Reddy, sedentary lifestyles and reduced physical activity are among the important factors contributing to the growing incidence of back pain, knee pain and other musculoskeletal problems in younger adults.

Spending long hours sitting in front of computers, working from home, inadequate exercise and unhealthy dietary habits can weaken muscles and increase the load on joints.

Nutritional deficiencies, particularly vitamin D deficiency, may also contribute to bone pain and muscle-related problems.

Children and teenagers are also affected by reduced physical activity, especially when they spend more time indoors and have fewer opportunities to participate in outdoor games.

Mobile Phones and Laptops: The Hidden Threat to Your Spine

Excessive mobile phone and laptop usage, particularly with incorrect posture, can contribute to neck pain, shoulder pain and back problems.

Dr Reddy cautions against holding mobile phones between the shoulder and ear while working or constantly looking down at screens.

People who work on laptops should maintain an appropriate sitting posture and position their screens at eye level. Working for prolonged periods while sitting on beds or sofas in awkward positions can also contribute to neck and back discomfort.

He also warns against using mobile phones while driving, as it compromises both posture and road safety.

When Should You Take Joint Pain Seriously?

Not every episode of joint pain indicates a serious orthopaedic condition. However, persistent pain should not be ignored.

Dr Reddy advises people to seek medical attention when bone pain, knee pain or back pain continues for more than two to three days despite simple measures.

Early diagnosis can help identify underlying problems and prevent certain injuries from progressing into more serious joint conditions.

Heavy School Bags and Childhood Knee Problems

Children with inadequate muscle strength may experience neck, shoulder and posture-related problems when carrying excessively heavy school bags.

The doctor also explains that inward or outward bending of the knees in young children may sometimes be part of normal growth variations.

However, persistent deformities, particularly in children between four and 12 years, may require medical evaluation. Vitamin D deficiency, growth plate injuries and other underlying conditions can contribute to abnormal bone development.

Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment are important to prevent complications.

Gym Workouts: Are You Damaging Your Knees?

Exercise is essential for healthy bones and muscles. However, suddenly lifting heavy weights or increasing workout intensity without adequate preparation can cause muscle injuries, ligament sprains and joint problems.

Dr Reddy recommends gradually increasing exercise intensity and allowing sufficient recovery time between workouts.

He also advises alternating workout routines targeting different muscle groups instead of repeatedly stressing the same muscles and joints.

ACL Injuries: Why Young Athletes Should Be Careful

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injuries are common among people participating in sports such as football, cricket and tennis.

These injuries can also occur during two-wheeler accidents when the foot gets trapped and the knee twists suddenly.

Symptoms include knee pain, swelling, difficulty walking, instability and a sensation that the knee is giving way.

An X-ray may not reveal an ACL tear. An MRI scan may be required to identify the injury and determine whether it is a partial or complete tear.

According to Dr Reddy, timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment are important to prevent further damage and reduce the risk of early osteoarthritis.

Knee Pain in Your 30s and 40s: What Could Be the Reason?

Osteoarthritis is commonly associated with ageing, but younger people can also develop knee joint problems.

Previous untreated injuries, including ACL and meniscus injuries, may contribute to secondary osteoarthritis at a younger age.

Dr Reddy explains that the knee experiences considerable pressure during everyday activities:

Walking can place a load of approximately five to six times body weight on the knee.

Climbing or descending stairs can increase the load to around 12 times body weight.

Sitting down and getting up can place a load of up to 15 times body weight on the knee.

Strong thigh muscles and healthy bones play an important role in supporting and protecting the knee joint.

Can Osteoarthritis Be Treated Without Surgery?

One of the important messages from the interview is that a diagnosis of knee osteoarthritis does not automatically mean that a patient needs surgery.

Dr Reddy explains that many patients, particularly those in the early stages, can be managed without knee replacement.

Treatment approaches may include:

Physiotherapy and muscle-strengthening exercises.

Weight management to reduce pressure on the knee.

Appropriate medication.

Activity modification.

A nutritious diet containing adequate protein and vitamins.

Correcting vitamin D deficiency when present.

The doctor emphasises that strengthening the muscles around the knee and maintaining a healthy body weight can help improve joint function and reduce pain.

Frozen Shoulder: Why Does It Affect Diabetics?

Frozen shoulder, medically known as adhesive capsulitis, occurs when the capsule surrounding the shoulder joint becomes thickened and tight, restricting movement.

It is commonly seen among people with diabetes.

Patients may experience shoulder pain and stiffness, making routine activities such as combing their hair, getting dressed or reaching for objects on higher shelves difficult.

Early diagnosis and physiotherapy can help manage the condition. More severe cases may require injections, manipulation procedures or surgery, depending on the patient's condition.

When Is Knee Replacement Surgery Necessary?

Knee replacement is generally considered when osteoarthritis reaches an advanced stage and significantly affects everyday activities.

Warning signs include:

Severe knee pain while walking.

Difficulty climbing and descending stairs.

Pain even while sitting or resting.

Night-time pain that disturbs sleep.

Significant joint damage visible on X-rays.

Dr Reddy explains that knee replacement is not necessary for every person with osteoarthritis. The decision depends on the severity of joint damage, pain and its impact on quality of life.

Robotic Knee Replacement: Is It Better Than Conventional Surgery?

Robotic-assisted knee replacement is an advanced approach that supports surgeons during the procedure.

According to Dr Reddy, robotic-assisted replacement is not an entirely different operation but an additional technological aid used during conventional knee replacement.

Potential advantages include more precise surgical planning, controlled bone preparation, reduced soft-tissue disruption in selected cases and potentially faster early recovery.

However, he points out that long-term evidence is still evolving. Whether robotic-assisted knee replacement provides greater implant longevity than conventional surgery will require longer follow-up.

Partial vs Total Knee Replacement: What Is the Difference?

The knee joint has three compartments. When arthritis affects only one compartment, selected patients may be suitable for partial knee replacement.

In this procedure, only the damaged portion of the joint is replaced, preserving more of the patient's natural structures and ligaments.

Total knee replacement, on the other hand, involves replacing the damaged joint surfaces more extensively.

Dr Reddy explains that partial knee replacement can provide movement closer to that of a natural joint in appropriately selected patients. However, it is suitable only for a limited group of people, depending on the extent and location of joint damage.

Hip Joint Damage in Young Adults: The Growing Concern About AVN

Avascular necrosis (AVN) is a condition in which the blood supply to the bone is reduced or interrupted, causing bone tissue to die.

When it affects the femoral head, or the ball-shaped portion of the hip joint, the bone may gradually collapse and lead to arthritis.

Dr Reddy identifies alcohol consumption, steroid use and certain blood disorders as recognised risk factors.

He also discusses an increase in AVN cases observed in his clinical practice after COVID-19. He highlights possible links involving the disease and steroid exposure during treatment, but the precise cause needs individual medical evaluation.

The doctor strongly cautions against the inappropriate use of steroids. Although steroids can be life-saving medicines for certain conditions, unsupervised or prolonged use can cause serious complications, including damage to the hip joint.

Why Does Osteoporosis Increase After Menopause?

Osteoporosis is a major concern among postmenopausal women.

Dr Reddy explains that declining oestrogen levels after menopause can accelerate bone loss. When bone breakdown exceeds bone formation, bones gradually become weaker and more vulnerable to fractures.

This is particularly concerning in older women, as even a minor fall can result in a hip fracture.

Adequate nutrition, appropriate physical activity and timely medical assessment are important for maintaining bone health.

Sarcopenia: The Muscle-Wasting Problem We Often Ignore

One of the important subjects discussed in the interview is sarcopenia, a condition characterised by the gradual loss of muscle mass and strength with ageing.

Dr Reddy points out that sarcopenia is frequently underdiagnosed and overlooked in older adults.

Loss of muscle strength can affect walking ability, balance and independence, increasing the risk of falls.

He recommends regular physical activity, including:

Daily walking for around 30–40 minutes, depending on individual ability.

Weight-bearing exercises.

Light resistance training.

Exercises using resistance bands.

Stationary cycling.

Swimming and walking in water.

He emphasises that maintaining muscle strength is essential for supporting bone health and protecting joints as people grow older.

The Takeaway: Strong Muscles, Healthy Bones and Active Joints

The key message from Dr K.J. Reddy's interview is that bone and joint health should not become a priority only after pain or disability develops.

Regular physical activity, proper nutrition, maintaining a healthy body weight, correcting nutritional deficiencies and seeking timely medical advice can help protect musculoskeletal health.

From young professionals spending long hours at computers to senior citizens facing osteoporosis and muscle loss, everyone needs to pay attention to their bones, muscles and joints.

Healthy joints are essential for an active and independent life. Prevention, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can make a significant difference.