Cancer can change a person's life in many ways. But finding something that brings happiness and keeps the mind occupied can help people face difficult times with courage. Jaipur-based Vinita Somani is a perfect example of how passion can become a source of strength during life's toughest moments.

Vinita was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011. The news came as a huge shock to her because she had already lost her mother, father and aunt to the same disease. Having witnessed the pain of cancer so closely, she was terrified about her own future.

However, she decided not to let the disease take control of her life. Instead, she turned to something she had always loved but never seriously pursued—cooking.

Cooking Became Her Source of Strength

While preparing for her son's wedding, Vinita found herself slowly moving away from the fear and anxiety surrounding her illness. She realised that staying engaged in something she loved could help her cope with the difficult situation.

She started practising different recipes in the garage of her house. Even while undergoing chemotherapy, she spent her free time experimenting with new dishes and teaching cooking to others.

Vinita also began reading cookbooks and watching cooking shows to improve her skills. Renowned culinary expert Tarla Dalal inspired her greatly. She learned several techniques from her work and later explored international cuisines.

Since many international dishes were not easily available in Jaipur at the time, Vinita started learning Italian, Mexican, Continental, Japanese and Chinese cooking. People soon began appreciating her food and showing interest in her cooking skills.

A Small Garage Kitchen Became a Business

What started as a hobby in a small garage soon turned into a successful business. As orders increased, Vinita transformed her home kitchen into a culinary venture.

She launched her food business, 'Appetite', which offered Indian and international dishes. She also started conducting cooking classes for people who wanted to learn new recipes and techniques.

Vinita later established a cooking school where she trained students in baking and various cooking methods. Her classes became an opportunity for many women to learn new skills and earn money independently.

Several women who trained under her went on to earn substantial incomes. Her work also earned appreciation from celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Vinita received recognition as a home chef in Jaipur and won several awards for her achievements.

Cancer Returned, But She Refused to Give Up

Just when life seemed to be going smoothly, cancer returned. This time, doctors diagnosed her with breast cancer in the other breast, and it had reached Stage 3.

The treatment was much more difficult than before. Intensive chemotherapy caused severe nausea, and the medicines made it extremely difficult for her to eat.

During this challenging period, the friends and well-wishers she had made through her cooking classes stood by her. Many of them prepared videos showcasing the cooking skills they had learned from Vinita. Watching their videos gave her emotional support and helped her stay positive.

Once again, she fought the disease with courage and overcame cancer.

Helping Other Women Become Cancer Warriors

Vinita did not stop with her own recovery. She began sharing her experiences with other cancer patients and encouraging them to stay strong.

Through social media, she has inspired many women to face their challenges with confidence. She also started 'Aapbeeti', a platform that allows people to openly share their health struggles and family problems without fear of judgement.

She continues to support people facing difficult situations and help them rebuild their lives.

In July 2026, Vinita also conducted a five-day bakery workshop for women under the FICCI FLO Jaipur initiative, in association with AWWA.

Her inspiring journey shows how pursuing a passion during difficult times can bring hope, confidence and financial independence. Vinita Somani's story is not just about beating cancer twice. It is also about turning a personal struggle into an opportunity to inspire and empower others.