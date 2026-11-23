Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s grand wedding reception in Chennai became a star-studded event, with several celebrities from the film, political and sports industries attending the celebrations. However, actor Dhanush’s absence became a major talking point on social media.

Dhanush played an important role in Anirudh’s entry into the film industry. Anirudh made his debut as a music composer with Dhanush’s film 3. Their song ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ became a nationwide sensation and brought Anirudh widespread recognition.

The duo later worked together on several successful films, including Velaiilla Pattadhari, Maari and Thanga Magan. Because of their close friendship and professional association, many fans expected Dhanush to attend the wedding reception.

However, his absence has once again brought rumours about differences between the two into the spotlight. Discussions about an alleged fallout have been circulating for some time, and fans are now questioning whether their relationship has changed.

Another reason being discussed on social media is Dhanush’s past family connection with Anirudh. Anirudh is related to superstar Rajinikanth, while Dhanush was previously married to Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya. The couple announced their separation in 2022 and later divorced.

Meanwhile, several social media users are wondering whether Dhanush was invited to the wedding celebrations. However, there is no official confirmation about the reason behind his absence or any reported differences between the two.

Neither Dhanush nor Anirudh has publicly commented on the speculation. Until either of them responds, the reason for Dhanush missing the reception remains unknown.