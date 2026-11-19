Actress Sreeleela will be seen in an important role in Dhanush's upcoming film OM: Chapter One. The actress has now shared interesting details about her character in a recent interview.

Sreeleela plays a character named Roja, a young woman from Tiruvannamalai who gets married at an early age. She is also the wife of Dhanush's character in the film.

Speaking about Roja, Sreeleela said that her character wants to spend more time with her husband. She explained that although this may seem like a simple wish, it means a lot to Roja. The actress also said that she understood the character better by observing her emotions and silences.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM also features Mammootty and Sai Pallavi in important roles. Dhanush plays a key character in the action drama, which revolves around a red sanders smuggling network.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 20, 2026. The combination of Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela has created considerable interest among moviegoers.