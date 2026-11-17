Mammootty and Dhanush’s upcoming film O.M has caught viewers’ attention, with its trailer drawing comparisons to the undercover world portrayed in Dhurandhar. The discussion gained momentum after a recent post by DPIFF on Instagram, sparking curiosity among movie buffs about possible similarities in the films’ narrative styles and espionage elements.

However, no official connection between the two projects has been established so far. The comparisons are based on audience reactions to the trailer, while the film’s storyline and character details remain under wraps. More clarity is expected when O.M hits the screens on November 20, as mentioned in the DPIFF post.

Why O.M Is Drawing Comparisons With Dhurandhar

The buzz around O.M largely stems from its impressive casting, bringing together two prominent names from Indian cinema. Mammootty, known for his remarkable body of work in Malayalam cinema, joins forces with Dhanush, who has built a strong following across Tamil cinema and beyond. Their collaboration has naturally raised expectations and drawn attention to the project.

The trailer’s apparent focus on undercover identities, intelligence networks, secret missions and hidden agendas has also led viewers to draw parallels with other espionage thrillers. However, similarities in genre, visuals or storytelling elements do not necessarily mean the films follow the same narrative. O.M could have its own distinct characters, setting and storyline, details of which are yet to be fully revealed.

This distinction is worth noting when discussing O.M. According to the details shared in the DPIFF post, the comparisons with Dhurandhar are based on viewers' impressions of the trailer rather than any officially confirmed connection between the two films. With the makers yet to reveal more about the storyline, the discussion remains largely driven by audience reactions and perceived similarities in their themes and presentation.

O.M Brings Together Two Distinct Acting Styles

The coming together of Mammootty and Dhanush adds another dimension to the film's growing appeal. Mammootty has showcased his versatility across genres, from intense dramas and crime thrillers to action entertainers and character-driven stories. Dhanush, meanwhile, has built a diverse filmography with performances in commercial entertainers, compelling dramas and films across multiple Indian languages. Their distinct acting styles make O.M an interesting collaboration for audiences across different film industries.

The collaboration between actors from different film industry could also help O.M attract a wider audience even before its release. With Mammootty representing Malayalam cinema and Dhanush bringing his influence from Tamil cinema, the film has drawn interest from viewers across regional boundaries, Rather than being viewed as a project belonging to a single industry, O.M is already generating discussion among audiences from different cinematic background, with its casting emerging as one of its biggest talking points.