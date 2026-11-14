Vijay Deverakonda's Rowdy Janardhana Gets a Malayalam Star as Villain

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Rowdy Janardhana is drawing attention over reports about about its antagonist. Malayalam actor joju George has reportedly emerged as the choice for negative role after the makers explored options involving Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and SJ Suryah. Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, Rowdy Janardhana is being made as a pan-Indian rural action drama. Vijay Devarakonda plays the lead role. while Keerthy Suresh is the female lead. the film is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Senior actor Rajasekhar and Samuthirakani are also reported to be part of the cast.

According to media reports, the makers initially approached Vijay Sethupathi to play the antagonist. However, discussions reportedly did not move forward after the actor quoted a remuneration of around Rs. 20crore. The team is then said to have approached SJ Suryah who reportedly quoted around Rs. 15 crore for the role. With those discussion not working out, the markers are said to have turned to Joju George.

The Malayalam actor is known for his character-driven performance. His reported inclusion could bring a different screen presence to the face-off with Vijay Devarakonda. However, the production team has not yet made an official announcement confirming development.

The antagonist is expected to be important to the film's central conflict. A strong performance could add another layer to the action drama and create an engaging clash with the protagonist. Audiences will have to wait for the makers to reveal the complete cast and share further details.

With Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh leading the film, Rowdy Janardhana continues to generate curiosity among Telugu cinema followers. The reported casting of Joju George has added another talking point as fans await an official update.

"More details about the film's storyline, character appearances and release plans are expected to be announced soon."