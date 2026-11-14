Dil Raju Scores Double Success with Ramayanam and Suriya’s Scene

Producer Dil Raju is celebrating back-to-back profitable ventures with Ramayanam, produced by Namit Malhotra, and the Telugu release of Suriya-starrer Scene. He expressed happiness over the success of both films, saying that the two ventures have given him double the energy and confidence.

Meanwhile, actor Suriya shared an important takeaway from the success of Scene. According to him, the film has reinforced the idea that a movie does not necessarily need a massive budget, elaborate world-building or a grand scale to connect with audiences. He believes that choosing a strong storyline and presenting it through compact filmmaking can also lead to success.

While Aamir has been part of large-scale productions such as Dhoom 3, PK and Laal Singh Chaddha, he has also backed relatively modestly budgeted films like Taare Zameen Par and Dhobi Ghat. His film choices demonstrate that cinema does not always have to depend on massive production costs to make an impact.

Ultimately, filmmaking is also about understanding the business behind a project. A film's success should be measured in relation to its production budget, marketing expenses and overall revenue. For instance, if a film is made on a budget of 5 crore and earns 10 crore at the box office, it can represent a significant commercial achievement.

A similar situation can be seen with Suriya's Scene. The film may not have generated massive pre-release hype or featured an elaborate world-building concept, but it managed to connect with the audiences who watched it in theatres. Viewers appreciated the film as a fresh attempt and welcomed its different approach to storytelling.

Although the film may not be attracting huge crowds or witnessing massive footfalls like big commercial entertainers, it is reportedly performing well in relation to its production budget. As Dil Raju pointed out, the film is generating profits despite not being a large-scale production. Its performance once again highlights that a film does not necessarily need massive openings or extensive production values to become a commercially successful venture.

However, for films of this kind to reach audiences, leading actors also need to take an active role in encouraging content-driven cinema. Rather than focusing solely on pre-release hype, opening collections and commercial expectations, stars must have the confidence to present stories that offer something different to viewers.

They should also be willing to step beyond their established screen images and experiment with fresh concepts and unconventional subjects. Such an approach can create opportunities for filmmakers to tell new stories and bring projects like Scene to the big screen. Ultimately, a willingness among leading actors to prioritise good content over scale could open new avenues for the film industry.