Renu Desai Returns to Tamil Cinema After 26 Years With Dhanush

Actress Renu Desai, who returned to Telugu cinema with Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao, is now preparing for another big comeback. This time, she will be seen in a Tamil film. Renu Desai has joined the cast of Dhanush's upcoming movie Ohm Chapter 1, in which she will reportedly play an important role.

The actress recently confirmed her involvement in the project through a social media post while announcing the film's release date. Her announcement has put an end to the rumours about her role in the movie. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who is known for Amaran, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 20.

Renu Desai Returns to Tamil Cinema After 26 Years

Renu Desai's Tamil comeback has become an interesting topic among movie lovers. In May this year, she shared pictures with Malayalam superstar Mammootty on social media. Following those pictures, rumours started circulating that she was part of Dhanush's upcoming film. However, there was no official confirmation at that time.

Now, her latest social media post has confirmed her association with Ohm Chapter 1. Interestingly, Renu Desai is returning to Tamil cinema after nearly 26 years. Her last Tamil film was James Pandu, released in 2000. Since then, she has not appeared in another Tamil project.

Although she has confirmed her presence in the upcoming film, the makers have kept details about her character under wraps. This has created further curiosity about her role.

Dhanush's Ohm Chapter 1: Cast and Budget Details

Ohm Chapter 1 is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who earned recognition for directing the successful film Amaran. The upcoming project is being made on a reported budget of Rs 200 crore.

Wonderbar Films and RTake Studios are jointly producing the movie. The film features a strong cast, with Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela playing the female leads.

Apart from Dhanush, the movie also stars Malayalam actor Mammootty, Indrans and Naseeruddin Shah in important roles. With several popular actors coming together, the project has already generated considerable interest.

Renu Desai's return to Tamil cinema after such a long gap has added another reason for audiences to look forward to the film. Fans are now waiting to see what kind of character she will portray in this big-budget project.