Prabhas Resumes Fauzi Shooting After Italy Holiday

Prabhas has reportedly returned from his vacation in Italy and joined the sets of his upcoming film Fauzi in Hyderabad. However, the actor has not entered a wedding venue in real life. He is shooting for a wedding sequence in the film.

Fauzi is a period action drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, with Prabhas playing the lead role. Actress Imanvi Ismail is the female lead. Veteran actors Jayaprada, Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher are also playing important roles in the movie. According to reports, Prabhas will be seen as a secret soldier in this film.

The latest shooting schedule is taking place in Hyderabad. The makers have reportedly created a special wedding hall set for an important sequence. Prabhas and Imanvi are currently taking part in the shoot. The wedding sequence is expected to be an important part of the film's story.

After completing these scenes, director Hanu Raghavapudi is planning to shoot a massive action sequence. The team is preparing to film some major scenes as the project moves forward.

Mythri Movie Makers is producing Fauzi under the banners of T-Series and Mythri Movie Makers. Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar are the producers. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2027.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has several big projects in his hands. He is also busy with the shooting schedules of Spirit and Kalki 2. Additionally, the shooting of Salaar 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, is expected to begin next year.

With multiple big-budget films lined up, Prabhas has a busy schedule ahead.