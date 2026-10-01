Allu Arjun-Atlee’s Raka: Single Part or Two Parts?

After the massive success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun has reached a new level of popularity across India. As a result, his upcoming projects are attracting huge attention even before their release. One of the most closely watched films is his upcoming collaboration with director Atlee, reportedly titled Raka.

The film has been generating several updates recently, and one of the biggest questions surrounding the project is whether it will be released as a single movie or divided into two parts.

Makers Reconsider Two-Part Release?

Earlier reports suggested that the Allu Arjun-Atlee project could be released in two parts because of its large scale and expansive storyline. However, the latest reports indicate that the filmmakers may now be considering completing the entire story in a single film.

If the team decides to make Raka as one complete movie, the film could reportedly arrive in theatres in 2028.

On the other hand, if the makers feel that the story requires two separate instalments, the first part could reportedly be released in December 2027. However, there has been no official announcement confirming either release plan so far.

Allu Arjun to Play Multiple Roles?

Atlee's upcoming film is being mounted on a large scale and features an ensemble cast. Along with Allu Arjun, the movie reportedly stars Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in important roles.

Actors including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Jim Sarbh are also said to be part of the project.

Several reports have suggested that the story will move between different worlds and timelines. The narrative is reportedly expected to connect a mythological or ancient setting with a modern-day world.

There has also been speculation that Allu Arjun could appear in three different roles across three timelines, although the makers have not officially revealed these details.

Shooting Progress Underway

The production is currently progressing at a brisk pace. Deepika Padukone is reportedly working on completing her initial portions of the shoot.

Rashmika Mandanna is also said to have returned to the sets after a break in September. Reports indicate that some important action sequences featuring the Allu Arjun-Rashmika combination are currently being filmed.

Around 60% of the shooting is reportedly complete. The filmmakers are expected to assess the remaining footage and rushes before making a final decision regarding the film's release format.

Story Will Decide the Final Format

According to reports, the makers want to present Raka as a single film if the entire story can be effectively told within one part.

However, if the scale and length of the narrative demand more screen time, the team could split the story into two instalments.

For now, it remains unclear whether Raka will arrive as a single-part film or become a two-part franchise. The final decision is reportedly expected to depend on the story, runtime and the footage completed during production.

Also read: SS Rajamouli and Rama Rajamouli’s Fun Moment Goes Viral