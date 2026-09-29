Prabhas’ Fauzi Release Delayed, Spirit May Arrive First

Prabhas has several highly anticipated projects lined up, and there appears to be a change in the release plans of two of his upcoming films, Fauzi and Spirit. The latest reports surrounding their release schedules have created considerable curiosity among fans.

Fauzi Moves Out of December Release Race

Fauzi, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, was initially expected to hit theatres on December 3. However, reports suggest that the makers have decided against rushing the film to meet the proposed deadline.

Prabhas is reportedly keen on giving the team enough time to complete the post-production work and present the film in a polished manner. As a result, Fauzi is said to have moved out of the December release window.

The decision could give the technical team additional time to work on visual effects and other post-production requirements. The makers are reportedly planning to lock the release only after all the major technical work is completed.

Spirit Could Be Prabhas’ Next Theatrical Release

With Fauzi reportedly stepping away from the December race, attention has now shifted to Spirit. The film is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and has generated significant expectations among movie lovers.

According to current reports, the makers are considering March 5, 2027 as the release date for Spirit. However, there has been no official confirmation from the film's team regarding the date so far.

If the reported plans materialise, Spirit could reach cinemas before Fauzi, making it the next major Prabhas release.

Official Announcement Still Awaited

At present, neither the new release date for Fauzi nor the reported release date of Spirit has received an official confirmation. Therefore, fans will have to wait for announcements from the respective production teams before the final release schedule becomes clear.

Both projects are among Prabhas’ most awaited films, and the reported changes have already sparked discussion on social media. Whether Spirit will indeed arrive first or Fauzi will secure an earlier release window remains to be seen.

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