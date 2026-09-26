Raghu Master: Sumalatha Is Dividing the Association

The ongoing dispute in the Telugu Cine Dancers Association has taken another turn. The differences between the groups led by Sumalatha, wife of choreographer Johnny Master, and Raghu Master have continued to grow in recent days.

The Federation had earlier dissolved the existing executive committee and removed Sumalatha from the post of association president. The situation became more serious after Sumalatha approached the police, alleging that she had been verbally abused.

Raghu Master has now responded to the developments. He held a press conference at the Film Chamber on Saturday and spoke about the issues within the association. During the meeting, he also made several allegations against Sumalatha and her group.

Raghu Master Speaks About the Association Dispute

Raghu Master said the association has around 600 dancers and claimed that the current problems were being caused by only a small group of people.

He questioned whether the entire association should suffer because of the alleged actions of a few members. He also alleged that problems increased when Sumalatha, while serving as president, supported certain individuals.

According to Raghu Master, some people are now trying to weaken or eliminate the association. He said senior members therefore felt the need to speak publicly about the situation.

Raghu Master also spoke about the relationship between the association and the Federation. He said the Federation is like a mother organisation and claimed that members should not change their stand depending on whether the Federation supports them.

Claims About the General Body Meeting

Raghu Master referred to a recent general body meeting and alleged that some members from Sumalatha's group took the microphone away from people who were trying to speak.

He questioned why Sumalatha, as the association president at the time, allegedly supported those members instead of controlling the situation.

He further claimed that several dancers are hesitant to speak openly about the problems within the association. According to him, senior members decided to raise their voices because of this situation.

Raghu Master said they would continue to respond whenever issues affecting the union arise.

Raghu Master Says Elections Will Be Held on October 11

Raghu Master also spoke about an incident involving the association's minutes book. He alleged that Sumalatha tried to take the minutes book during a recent body meeting.

He said some members went there because they believed the situation could turn into a confrontation, but alleged that cases were subsequently filed against them by Sumalatha.

Raghu Master said he was not intimidated by the complaints and maintained that the association would move ahead with elections.

He announced that elections are scheduled to be held on October 11 and said he believes the members' decision through the election process can help address the problems within the association.

The dispute between the two groups continues to attract attention in the Telugu film industry, with the upcoming election expected to be closely watched by members of the dancers' association.