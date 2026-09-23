The Paradise Crosses $1 Million in North America Pre-Sales

Natural Star Nani has built a strong following among Telugu cinema audiences overseas, particularly in North America. His upcoming film The Paradise is now showing the impact of that overseas popularity, recording an impressive milestone even before its international premieres.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film has been generating considerable anticipation, with Nani appearing in the intense role of Jadal. The combination of Odela’s mass-oriented filmmaking, Nani’s characterisation, Mohan Babu’s presence and Anirudh Ravichander’s music has significantly raised expectations around the project.

Yesha Nagula Katta Meeda boosts The Paradise buzz

The film initially faced some uncertainty because of its repeated postponements. The changes in the release schedule had an impact on the momentum surrounding the movie at various stages.

However, the release of Yesha Nagula Katta Meeda gave the film’s promotions a major boost. The energetic track quickly attracted attention, with Nani and Keerthy’s dance moves becoming one of the talking points among fans.

The song helped reignite interest in the film and added fresh momentum to its promotional campaign ahead of the overseas release.

No trailer, but pre-sales remain strong

Another interesting aspect of The Paradise promotions is the decision to go ahead without releasing a traditional trailer. While trailers generally play an important role in generating anticipation and driving advance bookings, especially in the North American market, the makers have chosen a different promotional route.

Despite the absence of a trailer and the earlier release delays, the film has continued to maintain strong momentum among overseas audiences.

Nani’s established market in North America, Srikanth Odela’s reputation for delivering intense mass cinema and the anticipation surrounding Anirudh’s music have all contributed to the film’s strong pre-release business.

The Paradise hits $1 million milestone

The latest numbers have provided a major boost to the film’s overseas campaign. The Paradise has crossed the USD 1 million mark in North American pre-sales ahead of its premieres.

The milestone is particularly notable considering that the film achieved it before audiences have had the opportunity to watch the movie in theatres.

The Paradise is scheduled to have its overseas premieres tonight. With advance bookings already showing strong momentum, attention is now focused on how the film performs once the premieres begin and whether it can extend Nani’s impressive overseas box-office track record.

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