Nani Hosts Grand Fan Meet for The Paradise With 10,000 Fans

Natural Star Nani once again showed his close connection with his fans by hosting a grand fan gathering ahead of his upcoming film The Paradise. The event was organised at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad as part of the movie’s pre-release promotions.

Fans travelled from different parts of the country to attend the special gathering. Nearly 10,000 fans are said to have participated in the event, creating a lively atmosphere at the venue.

Nani spent time interacting with his fans and also posed for photographs with them. His presence and interaction with the crowd added to the excitement surrounding The Paradise.

Special Feast for Nani’s Fans

The event reportedly included a special meal arranged for the fans who attended the gathering. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes were served to the attendees.

Nani’s gesture has received attention on social media, with many fans and netizens appreciating the effort made for his supporters.

Nani Reveals The Paradise Storyline

Meanwhile, Nani has shared some interesting details about The Paradise during a recent interaction with the media.

According to the actor, the film is set against the backdrop of 1984-85 and revolves around a community fighting for its existence.

Nani revealed that the story focuses on a tribe called Savaaris, whose people are not recognised as having an identity. Their lives are portrayed as being largely ignored by society, even when they become victims of violence.

The actor described the film as the story of this community's struggle and rebellion to establish its existence and fight for survival.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is expected to present Nani in a distinctive role. The recently revealed storyline has added further curiosity around the film, while the grand fan meet has also generated significant buzz on social media.