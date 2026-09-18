The Paradise: Nani Reveals Why Kayadu Lohar Is Missing From Promotions

Nani’s upcoming pan-India film The Paradise is currently in full swing with its promotional activities. However, actress Kayadu Lohar, who plays the female lead, has been missing from the recent promotional events.

During a press meet in Chennai, Nani was asked why Kayadu was not attending the promotions. He clarified that there was no issue between the actress and the film team.

Nani revealed that Kayadu is currently busy shooting for a film directed by Mari Selvaraj. According to Nani, Mari Selvaraj did not allow her to leave the shoot to attend the Chennai press meet. He made the comment in a light-hearted manner.

Kayadu is paired with Nani in The Paradise, which is directed by Srikanth Odela. The film also features Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal and Sampath Raj in important roles.

The makers are planning a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad on September 21. It remains to be seen whether Kayadu Lohar will attend the event. The Paradise is scheduled to release worldwide on September 24.