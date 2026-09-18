Irumudi OTT Release: Ravi Teja’s Film to Stream on Netflix in 5 Languages

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi is all set for its OTT release after a successful theatrical run. The film will start streaming on Netflix from September 18, 2026.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi is an emotional drama that revolves around the bond between a father and his daughter. Ravi Teja plays the lead role, while Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar and Baby Nakshatra appear in important roles.

The film will be available on Netflix in five languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. This will allow audiences across different regions to watch the movie online.

Irumudi was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and features music by G. V. Prakash Kumar. The film has also completed a strong theatrical run, reportedly crossing the ₹200-crore mark at the box office.

With its Netflix premiere, viewers who missed Irumudi in theatres can now watch Ravi Teja’s film from September 18.