Ram Charan in Irumudi 2? Director Siva Nirvana Gives Clarity

Ram Charan’s name was linked to Ravi Teja’s Irumudi before its release, with reports claiming that the actor might appear in a cameo. Director Siva Nirvana has now clarified the rumours and also spoke about the possibility of a sequel.

No Ram Charan Cameo in Irumudi

Siva Nirvana said there was never an idea to bring Ram Charan into Irumudi for a cameo. He explained that the rumours started on social media and later spread through media reports.

The director added that Ram Charan is an Ayyappa devotee, which may have led to the speculation because of the film’s Ayyappa-related theme.

What About Irumudi 2?

Following the success of Irumudi, Siva Nirvana was asked whether Ram Charan could be part of the sequel.

The director said he would be happy to work with Ram Charan if a suitable character naturally comes up in the story. However, he does not create characters by first choosing a particular star.

Will There Be a Sequel?

Siva Nirvana explained that Irumudi’s story developed naturally around a man who takes an Ayyappa Deeksha for his daughter and experiences changes during the 41-day period.

He said he cannot immediately write Irumudi 2 simply because the first film became a hit. A sequel will be considered only if he finds a strong and natural story idea.

Irumudi, starring Ravi Teja, has already crossed the ₹200-crore mark at the box office, according to the production house.