Vijay Deverakonda to Play Lord Krishna in Laalo Telugu Remake?

Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly being considered to play Lord Krishna in the Telugu remake of the Gujarati blockbuster Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate. Earlier reports suggested that Ram Charan was being considered for the role, but the latest reports point to Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda as Lord Krishna

The Telugu remake is reportedly being produced by Dil Raju, who has acquired the remake rights. Vijay is said to have been chosen to play the important role of Lord Krishna.

However, there is no official announcement from Vijay Deverakonda or Dil Raju yet.

About Laalo

The original Gujarati film became a major box-office success despite being made on a small budget and featuring relatively lesser-known actors. It started slowly but gained strong word of mouth and went on to cross the Rs. 100-crore mark.

The story has a devotional theme and revolves around an ordinary man whose life takes an unexpected turn after encountering Lord Krishna.

Telugu Remake

The Telugu version is expected to make some changes to suit Telugu audiences. If the reports about Vijay Deverakonda are true, his appearance as Lord Krishna could become one of the major attractions of the remake.

More details about the director, cast and shooting schedule are expected after the makers officially announce the project.