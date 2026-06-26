Did Vijay Deverakonda Make Big Demands on the Ranabaali Sets?

The makers of Ranabaali have dismissed rumours claiming that actor Vijay Deverakonda made unreasonable demands on the film's sets.

Recently, a post went viral on social media alleging that Vijay had asked for several luxury caravans and a large team of assistants during the shooting. The rumours quickly spread online and caught the attention of fans.

However, the production team has now clarified that these reports are completely false. They said the information being shared on social media is fake and has no truth in it. The makers also stated that the film's shooting is going on smoothly without any issues.

Vijay Deverakonda's team also responded to the rumours, saying that the claims were fabricated and part of a misinformation campaign. They requested fans not to believe or share unverified reports.

Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The period action drama is one of the most-awaited Telugu films of the year, and the team is currently busy completing its production.

With the makers issuing an official clarification, fans can now look forward to the film without paying attention to the false rumours circulating online.