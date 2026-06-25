June 26 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors and traders should note that the Indian stock market will remain closed on June 26, 2026, on account of Muharram. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will suspend trading activities for the day.

Apart from equity trading, segments such as equity derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGR) will also remain closed.

Since June 26 falls on a Friday, traders will get a three-day break as the stock market is already closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Regular trading activities will resume on Monday, June 29.

Muharram is one of the most important months in the Islamic calendar. The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, will be observed on June 26 this year. The day carries religious significance for Muslims around the world. Sunni Muslims remember the deliverance of Prophet Musa and his followers, while Shia Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain during the Battle of Karbala.

After the Muharram holiday, the next stock market holiday is scheduled for September 14, 2026, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Other major market holidays later in the year include Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali-Balipratipada, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, and Christmas.

Investors should also note that a special Muhurat Trading session is expected to be conducted on November 8, 2026, for Diwali. The exact timing of the session will be announced by NSE and BSE closer to the festival.

Market participants are advised to plan their trading and investment activities accordingly before the June 26 holiday.

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