Bengaluru Triple Murder: Woman and Boyfriend Arrested

Bengaluru Triple Murder Case: Woman and Live-In Partner Arrested

A shocking triple murder case in Bengaluru has led to the arrest of a woman and her live-in partner. Police have taken Shweta and her boyfriend Kenneth into custody for allegedly killing her parents and younger sister.

The victims were identified as Somasundar (55), his wife Muttulakshmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (20). The family, originally from Tamil Nadu, had been residing in the Seegehalli area of Bengaluru.

According to investigators, the accused couple had been living together for several months. Police suspect that ongoing disagreements over the relationship, which was reportedly opposed by family members, may have contributed to the crime. Authorities are also examining financial issues, including loans allegedly taken by Shweta, as a possible motive.

Initial findings suggest that the incident may have been carefully planned. Investigators believe the family members were called to the apartment separately before the murders took place.

Police said Muttulakshmi is believed to have been the first victim. Following an argument inside the apartment, she was allegedly attacked. Investigators suspect the accused later attempted to hide evidence and clean the crime scene.

The case came to light after police began investigating the deaths and gathering statements from witnesses and family members. Authorities are continuing their probe to determine the exact sequence of events and establish the motive behind the killings.

The incident has shocked residents and sparked widespread discussion about family disputes, financial stress, and relationship conflicts that may have played a role in the tragedy.

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