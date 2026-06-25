Venkatramayya Gari Taluka Teaser and Songs Launched

The teaser and songs of the upcoming family entertainer 'Venkatramayya Gari Taluka', starring Dinesh Kumar as the lead hero and introducing Divija Prabhakar, daughter of renowned actor ETV Prabhakar, as the heroine, were unveiled at a grand event held at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad, in the presence of several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry.

Directed by Satish Awala and jointly produced by Komali Mahender Thotte and Somesh Saripalli under the Komali Creations banner, the film has completed all production formalities and is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 18.

The teaser and songs received an overwhelming response from the audience as well as members of the film fraternity. According to the makers, the film revolves around human relationships, family values, parental love, emotional bonding, and father sentiment, promising a deeply emotional cinematic experience.

The film also features Muralidhar Goud and Sudha in pivotal roles. It portrays the changing dynamics of modern-day relationships driven by money and highlights the emotional struggles faced by elderly parents in today's society.

Speaking at the event, ETV Prabhakar said: "I am delighted to be part of the teaser and audio launch of this beautiful film. The story reminded me of the emotionally rich family dramas directed by Muthyala Subbaiah garu. It has been a long time since I heard such a touching script, and that is why I encouraged my daughter Divija to be a part of this project. Producer Komali has worked tirelessly to bring this film to life, while director Satish Awala has shouldered the responsibility with great dedication. The film beautifully portrays the greatness of a father and the importance of parents. Every song in this film has the power to touch the audience's hearts. We always thought our daughter would become a doctor, but today she is making her debut as an actress through this wonderful film. I request everyone to bless her and wish the film grand success."

Actor Muralidhar Goud said: "This is a film that will bring tears to everyone's eyes. I have been waiting for a role like this for a long time. It is a wonderful story that reminds us of the true value of human relationships."

Director Satish Awala said: "Respecting elders has always been an integral part of our Indian culture. This film reflects the challenges families face today and how those situations can be handled with love and understanding. I come from a journalism background, and I deeply understand the importance of family values. After watching Divija's videos on social media, I felt she was perfect for this role and approached ETV Prabhakar garu. I am confident that everyone with a compassionate heart will connect with this film."

Producers Komali Mahender Thotte & Somesh Saripalli

The producers said: "Just as 'Hanu-Man' became a blockbuster, we hope our film achieves similar success. This story is inspired by the experiences we witnessed in middle-class families. We believe no one will leave the theatre without getting emotional. We faced numerous challenges while making this film, and we sincerely request audiences to watch it in theatres on July 18 and support our efforts."

Music director Charan Arjun said: "It is wonderful to see folk singer Komali producing a feature film. All six songs in this movie are emotionally powerful and will touch the hearts of the audience. We seek everyone's blessings for our team."

Hero Dinesh Kumar said: "After 'Jayamma Panchayathi,' this is another meaningful film in my career. It has all the elements to entertain audiences of every age group. The songs are the soul of the film, and I believe the movie will leave viewers with a memorable emotional experience."

Making her silver screen debut, Divija Prabhakar said: "This is a story that will appeal to everyone. Every member of our team has worked with great dedication. Producer Komali garu has made this film with immense passion and commitment. I request audiences to watch our film in theatres on July 18 and bless us with their support."

