Ram Charan and Upasana Celebrate Janmashtami With Their Kids

Mega Power Star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with their family in a special way. Upasana recently shared a glimpse of their festive celebrations on social media, and the post has quickly caught the attention of fans.

The Konidela family marked the auspicious occasion with devotion and traditional rituals at home. Ram Charan and Upasana took part in the special prayers along with their three little children.

For the celebrations, the kids appeared to have been dressed in traditional Krishna and Radha-inspired outfits. Although the children's faces were not revealed in the picture, the adorable festive setup gave fans a glimpse of the family's Janmashtami celebrations.

The photograph has received plenty of love from Ram Charan's fans and followers. The family moment, featuring the actor and Upasana participating in the puja with their children, has become a talking point on social media.

Sharing the special occasion, Upasana expressed her happiness and described the celebrations as a beautiful moment filled with love, joy and divine blessings. Her post also gave fans a glimpse into how the family celebrated Krishna's birthday at home.

Janmashtami was celebrated across India with prayers, devotional programs and traditional festivities. Like many other families, Ram Charan and Upasana also observed the festival with faith and enthusiasm.

Ram Charan’s Upcoming Movie

On the professional front, Ram Charan is currently working on his upcoming film RC 17, which is being directed by Sukumar. The project has already generated significant interest among movie lovers.

The film is being produced on a grand scale by Mythri Movie Makers, and expectations surrounding the project remain high.

Meanwhile, Upasana continues to stay active with her family as well as various social and philanthropic activities.

For now, the special Janmashtami glimpse from the Konidela household has become a favourite among fans, with many showering love on the family and their festive celebrations.