Teachers’ Day 2026: Why Is It Celebrated on September 5 in India?

Teachers’ Day 2026 will be celebrated across India on September 5. The day is observed every year to honour teachers and recognise their contribution to students and society.

Why Is Teachers’ Day Celebrated on September 5?

September 5 marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a respected scholar, philosopher, educationist and the second President of India. He was born on September 5, 1888.

When Dr Radhakrishnan became President, his students and friends wanted to celebrate his birthday. Instead, he suggested that the day should be observed as Teachers’ Day to honour teachers.

Since then, September 5 has been celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India.

Significance of Teachers’ Day

Teachers play an important role in shaping students’ knowledge, skills and future. Teachers’ Day gives students an opportunity to thank their teachers for their guidance and support.

Schools and colleges across the country celebrate the day with special programmes, cultural activities, speeches, cards and gifts for teachers.

Teachers’ Day 2026

This year, Teachers’ Day will be observed on Saturday, September 5, 2026. The occasion will once again celebrate the contribution of teachers and remember the legacy of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.