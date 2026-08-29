Infosys Public Services CEO Lax Gopisetty Missing After Nepal Flash Floods

Lax Gopisetty, President and CEO of Infosys Public Services, is reportedly uncontactable after devastating flash floods hit Nepal.

Gopisetty was visiting Nepal on a personal trip when the floods struck the region. Following the incident, Infosys said its priority is to ensure his safety and is working with the relevant authorities to locate him and establish contact.

The company is also in touch with Gopisetty’s family and is providing the necessary support during the situation.

Infosys Public Services is a subsidiary of Infosys that provides technology and digital services to public sector organisations, mainly in the US and Canada. Gopisetty has been leading the organisation as its President and CEO.

The Nepal floods have caused widespread destruction and resulted in a large number of deaths and missing people. Several foreign nationals and Indian citizens were also affected by the disaster.

India has been coordinating with Nepal on rescue and relief operations. The Ministry of External Affairs has also been assisting Indian citizens affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, rescue teams continue their search in the affected areas as efforts are underway to locate missing people, including Lax Gopisetty.