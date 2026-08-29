Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About Motherhood and Pregnancy

Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying a new phase of her life as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru. The actress has been sharing occasional glimpses of her pregnancy journey with fans on social media.

Recently, Samantha took part in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on social media, where she answered several questions from her followers. During the interaction, she spoke about motherhood, pregnancy weight gain and even revealed that she may need her fans' help to choose a name for her baby.

Samantha Says She Has Gained 11 Kg

One fan asked Samantha how her pregnancy journey was going and whether she was experiencing weight gain.

Responding to the question, Samantha said that she could relate to it, revealing that she has already gained 11 kg during her pregnancy.

The actress was also asked whether she was enjoying this new phase of motherhood. Samantha replied that she was fully enjoying the experience.

Another fan asked her about the name she plans to give her baby. Samantha gave an interesting response, saying that she would need everyone's help in choosing the name.

Samantha Enjoys Babymoon With Raj Nidimoru

Samantha recently shared pictures from her babymoon with Raj Nidimoru on social media. The couple appeared to be enjoying some quality time together while exploring a new destination.

The actress has also been giving fans glimpses of her workout sessions during her pregnancy. Her social media updates have offered followers a look at how she is spending this special period of her life.

Samantha Takes a Break From Films

Samantha was last seen as the leading actress in Maa Inti Bangaram. The film also featured actors including Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in important roles.

According to the reports mentioned in the source material, the movie went on to collect more than Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Samantha is now reportedly taking a break from her regular film commitments as she focuses on her pregnancy and upcoming motherhood journey.

Her latest AMA session has given fans a closer look at her personal experience, while her social media posts continue to attract considerable attention.