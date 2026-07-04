Samantha Returns to OTT with Sony LIV Tamil's New Project

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to begin another exciting chapter in her career as Sony LIV Tamil has officially announced a new collaboration with the star. While the streaming platform has kept the details of the project under wraps, the announcement has already generated considerable excitement among fans.

The collaboration comes after a transformative year for Samantha, marked by new beginnings, creative reinvention, and bold career choices. Known for taking unconventional paths and backing distinctive projects, the actor has consistently pushed creative boundaries, making every new announcement a talking point.

The OTT platform has teased the partnership through an official announcement, promising audiences a fresh and engaging entertainment experience. Although the makers have not disclosed the nature of the project, they hinted that it will be something memorable.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the collaboration, Samantha said, "This year has reminded me to embrace change, trust the journey and welcome new beginnings. I'm so happy to be starting this new chapter with Sony LIV Tamil. We've been working on something really exciting, and I'm looking forward to sharing it with all of you very soon."

The partnership combines Samantha's widespread popularity with the OTT platform's focus on delivering high-quality original content. Industry observers believe the collaboration could be one of the platform's major announcements of the year.

With anticipation continuing to grow, fans can expect more details in the coming days as Sony LIV Tamil prepares to officially unveil the project.