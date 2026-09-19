Shruti Haasan Replaces Samantha in Chennai Story

Shruti Haasan Chennai Story: Shruti Haasan is reportedly set to take over the female lead in the upcoming Indo-UK film Chennai Story, replacing Samantha, who was previously attached to the project.

Samantha had been announced as part of the film several years ago. However, reports now suggest that the actress has stepped away from the movie after taking a break from her acting career, following her pregnancy.

Shruti Haasan Joins Chennai Story

The latest reports about Shruti Haasan joining Chennai Story have renewed interest in the film. Samantha's association with the project had already created significant buzz, and the reported casting change has once again put the movie in the spotlight.

The film is being directed by Philip John, known for his work on Downton Abbey and for winning a BAFTA. The screenplay has been written by Nimmi Harasgama and Philip John.

Film Based on The Arrangements of Love

Chennai Story is adapted from Timeri N. Murari's novel The Arrangements of Love, which was also written by the author of The Taliban Cricket Club.

The story moves between the UK and Chennai and combines family drama with a search for long-lost connections.

What Is Chennai Story About?

The film follows Nikhil, a working-class South Asian Welshman who sets out for Chennai after losing his mother. His journey takes him to India in search of his estranged father.

During his stay in Chennai, Nikhil meets Anu, an independent and street-smart private detective. He then asks her to help him track down his father.

The story explores Nikhil's search for his family roots while introducing him to a very different side of Chennai.

Samantha to Shruti Haasan

Samantha's earlier association with the film had generated considerable attention when the project was announced. With reports now pointing to Shruti Haasan as her replacement, audiences are waiting to see how the casting change shapes the film.

More details about the movie, including its release plans and further cast announcements, are awaited.

Also read: Kayadu Lohar Looks Gorgeous In Ivory Saree: Photos