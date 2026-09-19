Raaka Like Avatar? Director’s Comments Create Buzz

Allu Arjun Raaka: Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Raaka, directed by Atlee, is generating fresh buzz following comments from filmmaker Cibi Chakravarthi. His remarks about the film’s visuals have added to the growing curiosity surrounding the project.

Cibi, who shares a close association with Atlee, recently spoke about the footage he had seen from Raaka. According to him, the scale and visual quality of the film left a strong impression on him.

Cibi Chakravarthi Compares Raaka Visuals With Avatar

Cibi said he had never come across visuals of this scale before and compared the experience to the Hollywood film Avatar.

His comments have further increased expectations surrounding Atlee’s project, which features Allu Arjun in the lead role. The filmmaker also expressed confidence that the movie could bring recognition to Indian cinema on the international stage.

However, the comparison with a globally recognised visual spectacle has naturally raised expectations among moviegoers.

Raaka Glimpse Set for September 21

According to Cibi, audiences are expected to get their first glimpse of Raaka on September 21, which coincides with Atlee’s birthday.

Reports suggest that the upcoming glimpse could run for around 3.7 minutes. The announcement has generated considerable interest among Allu Arjun and Atlee fans, who are waiting for more details about the film.

High Expectations Around Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Film

Raaka has been attracting attention because of the combination of Allu Arjun and Atlee. While details about the story and backdrop remain limited, the scale of the project has already become a major talking point.

In recent years, several large-scale films have created significant pre-release excitement through promotional material and statements about their visual grandeur. The final response, however, has ultimately depended on what audiences see on screen.

For Raaka, the expectations are particularly high following Cibi Chakravarthi’s comments.

Fans Await the First Look

The September 21 glimpse is expected to offer audiences their first major look at the film and provide more clues about its world, visuals and presentation.

With Allu Arjun in the lead and Atlee directing, Raaka remains one of the much-awaited upcoming Indian films. The glimpse could give fans a better idea of what the team has been preparing and whether the film matches the scale being discussed.

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