Hyderabad Ganesh Immersion: Over 43,000 Idols Immersed

Hyderabad Ganesh Immersion: More than 43,000 Ganesh idols have already been immersed across Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, even though the main immersion procession is scheduled for September 25. Authorities have recorded 43,763 idol immersions across four police commissionerates as of Friday.

The number is expected to increase significantly in the coming days as more Ganesh processions begin moving towards designated immersion points.

Cyberabad Records the Highest Number of Immersions

Among the four commissionerates, Cyberabad has reported the highest number of idol immersions, with 21,944 idols already immersed.

Malkajgiri follows with 11,629 immersions, while Hyderabad has recorded around 10,000. Future City has reported around 200 immersions so far.

Officials expect the actual number to be higher because many small Ganesh idols are taken directly to nearby lakes, ponds and other immersion points without being formally reported to the authorities.

Malkajgiri Records Over 11,000 Immersions

Malkajgiri recorded 11,629 idol immersions between September 14 and 6 am on Friday.

Of the total, 8,389 idols were below three feet, while 3,240 measured three feet or more.

The Malkajgiri zone accounted for 6,301 immersions, followed by LB Nagar with 3,412 and Uppal with 1,916.

Among the major immersion locations, Hasmathpet Lake received 3,274 idols, while Alwal Lake recorded 1,810. At Saroornagar, 2,193 idols were immersed in the lake and another 609 at an artificial pond near the Government College Ground.

Thousands of Processions Expected Before September 25

Officials expect around 9,000 Ganesh idol processions from Malkajgiri to travel towards Hyderabad through routes including Patny, Begumpet and YMCA.

Around 1,200 traffic personnel are expected to be deployed to manage the movement of processions and regular traffic.

Important traffic points include Uppal X Road, LB Nagar X Road, Habsiguda, ECIL X Road, Paradise, Patny, Maredpally, CTO, Rasoolpura and YMCA.

Restrictions Around Hussain Sagar

Hussain Sagar continues to be one of the major areas associated with Ganesh idol immersion. However, immersion from Tank Bund has been prohibited following court directions.

Authorities have been advising people carrying smaller idols to use designated immersion facilities instead. Necklace Road, NTR Marg and People's Plaza are among the approved areas.

The GHMC has identified 47 immersion locations and water bodies, including artificial ponds and excavation tanks, to accommodate the large number of idols.

Traffic Restrictions Near Khairatabad Ganesh

Traffic restrictions around the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh are already in place and will continue until September 24.

Rajeev Gandhi Statue, Rajdoot Lane, Mint Compound, Necklace Rotary and Khairatabad Post Office are among the locations where motorists can expect diversions.

The main Balapur-Hussain Sagar Ganesh procession is scheduled for September 25. The procession will pass through Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Charminar and M.J. Market before reaching the Hussain Sagar area.

A detailed traffic diversion plan for the main immersion day is expected to be issued by the authorities.

Cyberabad Identifies 53 Immersion Locations

Cyberabad has recorded 21,944 immersions so far. Of these, 2,735 idols were above three feet, while 19,209 were below three feet.

Authorities have identified 53 immersion points across the commissionerate. Major locations include IDL Lake, Pragathi Nagar Lake, Gangaram Cheruvu, Malkam Cheruvu, Durgam Cheruvu and Kokapet Kotha Cheruvu.

Traffic arrangements have also been planned around several immersion locations. At IDL Lake, the stretch between the lake entrance and Rainbow Vista will be reserved for procession vehicles.

Traffic travelling from Kukatpally Y Junction towards Madhapur is expected to be diverted through JNTU, Forum Mall and Hitech City during the relevant restrictions.

Future City Prepares for More Immersions

Future City has recorded around 190 immersions since the process began there on Friday. Police expect approximately another 230 idols to be immersed on Saturday.

Residents in areas including Ibrahimpatnam, Maheshwaram, Shadnagar, Chevella, Shabad and Moinabad have been advised to use nearby ponds and tanks designated for immersion.

At Amangal, Soora Samudram Cheruvu has been identified as an immersion point, with police preparing traffic, security and crowd-control arrangements.

Immersions Expected to Increase Before September 25

The 43,763 immersions recorded so far are only an early indication of the activity expected in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

With the main processions yet to take place, police and civic authorities across the four commissionerates are preparing for increased traffic, larger crowds and a significant rise in Ganesh idol movement ahead of September 25.