Khairatabad Ganesh 2026: Check Parking Locations

The Khairatabad Ganesh festival attracts thousands of devotees and visitors every year. During the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, areas around Necklace Road, NTR Marg and Tank Bund usually witness heavy traffic.

Traffic restrictions on roads leading to the famous Khairatabad Maha Ganapathi can also cause delays for motorists. This year, however, Hyderabad traffic police have taken several steps in advance to make it easier for devotees to reach the festival area and find parking.

QR Codes to Help Visitors Find Parking

Authorities have identified parking areas for devotees arriving to see the Khairatabad Ganesh idol. To make these locations easier to find, officials have placed flex banners with QR codes at important junctions.

The QR codes contain maps showing the routes to designated parking areas. Visitors can scan the code on their phones and use the map to reach the nearest available parking location.

Parking facilities have been identified at several locations, including:

IMAX Theatre area

IMAX parking area opposite HMDA

E-car racing area

Amaraveerula Smarak area

The initiative is aimed at reducing confusion among motorists and helping them reach parking areas without unnecessary delays.

Traffic Updates Through Social Media

Hyderabad traffic police are also providing regular updates about traffic conditions around Khairatabad.

Information about congestion near Telugu Talli Flyover, Tank Bund and NTR Marg is being shared on various social media platforms. These updates can help motorists understand the current traffic situation and choose alternative routes when required.

More Visitors Expected During Weekends

Traffic officials expect visitor numbers to increase significantly during evenings on regular days and throughout the day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

More than 2 lakh devotees and visitors could arrive in the area during weekends and holidays. To manage the expected crowd, authorities have planned traffic diversions and identified parking areas in advance.

However, officials have advised visitors to avoid bringing private vehicles whenever possible.

Officials Advise Visitors to Use Public Transport

With large crowds expected around Khairatabad, parking spaces may become difficult to find, particularly during peak hours and weekends.

Devotees are therefore being encouraged to use Hyderabad Metro, buses and MMTS services to reach the festival area. Using public transport can help visitors avoid traffic congestion and parking-related difficulties.

Those travelling in private vehicles are advised to check traffic updates, look for designated parking areas and follow the directions provided by traffic police.

Key Points for Khairatabad Ganesh Visitors

Visitors planning to attend the Khairatabad Ganesh festival should keep the following points in mind:

Check traffic updates before starting the journey.

Scan the QR codes displayed on parking-related flex banners.

Use the designated parking areas.

Follow traffic diversions and police instructions.

Consider Metro, bus or MMTS services instead of private vehicles.

Expect heavier traffic during evenings, weekends and holidays.

The traffic management measures, including QR-based parking maps and regular traffic updates, are intended to make the annual Khairatabad Ganesh celebrations more convenient for devotees and motorists.

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